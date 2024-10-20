Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:
c. <IMAGE>
Provide a systematic name for the molecule.
Draw a structure for 2,6-dimethyl-4-propylnonane.
Draw a structure for 4-tert-butyl-3-isopropyl-2-methyloctane.
The following names are incorrect. Tell what is wrong with each, and provide the correct names. <IMAGE>
Write condensed structures for the following compounds:
4-tert-Butyl-2-methylheptane
What are the IUPAC names of the following alkanes? <IMAGE>
The following names are incorrect. Write the structural formula that agrees with the apparent name, and then write the correct name of the compound
Draw the line-angle formula for each of the following:
a. 3-methylheptane
Convert each of the following line-angle formulas to a condensed structural formula and give its IUPAC name: (11.3)
a. <IMAGE>
