Provide a skeletal structure for nonane.
12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Naming Alkanes
Write the formulas of the three doubly brominated isomers formed when 2-methylpropane reacts with Br₂ in the presence of light.
Draw the following three isomers of C₅H₁₂ as condensed structures: <IMAGE>
When pentane is exposed to Br₂ in the presence of light, a halogenation reaction occurs. Write the formulas of:
All possible products containing only one bromine
What are the IUPAC names of the following alkanes? <IMAGE>
What are the IUPAC names of the following alkanes? <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural formula for alkanes or the line-angle formula for cycloalkanes for each of the following:
c. heptane
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alkanes and cycloalkanes:
a. <IMAGE>
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alkanes and cycloalkanes:
c. <IMAGE>
Write the condensed structure for the straight-chain alkanes shown:
(b) methane
Write the condensed structure for the straight-chain alkanes shown:
(c) hexane
Give the skeletal structure and name of the straight-chain alkanes whose molecular formula is shown.
(a) C₃H₈
Give the skeletal structure and name of the straight-chain alkanes whose molecular formula is shown.
(b) C₁₀H₂₂