Propane (C3H8) is a component of liquified petroleum gas. Draw a structural formula for propane. (Hint: Carbon makes four bonds.)
Methylamine (CH5N) is a gaseous compound with a fishy smell. Draw this molecule using structural formula.
Draw the straight-chain isomer with the formula C₉H₂₀
There are two branched-chain isomers with the formula C₇H₁₆, where the longest chain in the molecule is six carbons long. Draw them.
Identify each of the following as a formula of an organic or inorganic compound. For an organic compound, indicate if represented as molecular formula, expanded, or condensed structural formula:
