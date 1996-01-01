18. Biotechnology
Introduction to DNA-Based Technology
18. Biotechnology Introduction to DNA-Based Technology
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Gene therapy and genome editing raise a number of moral and ethical issues. Which of the following is an important ethical issue related to gene therapy?
Will it be exclusively available to the rich due to its high cost?
Will it be used to treat genetic disorders?
Will it add new genetic material?
All of the above