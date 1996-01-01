20. Development
Animal Development
20. Development Animal Development
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements best describes the sequence of embryonic development before and after implantation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
After fertilization, the zygote undergoes mitotic cleavage to form gastrula which attaches to the uterus and undergoes organogenesis.
B
After fertilization, the zygotes attach to the uterus and undergo mitotic cleavage to form morula which further divides to form blastula and undergoes gastrulation.
C
After fertilization, the zygote undergoes mitotic cleavage to form a morula and further divides to form a blastula which attaches to the uterus and undergoes gastrulation.
D
None of the above