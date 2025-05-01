- 1. Introduction to Biology(0)
Geographic Impact on Communities: Videos & Practice Problems
Geographic Impact on Communities Practice Problems
A biologist measures the number of different species in two different forest areas. Forest A has 30 species while Forest B has 45 species. Which forest has greater species richness and why is this significant?
Which of the following statements best describes the relationship between area size and species diversity?
What is the key concept of the island equilibrium model regarding species diversity?
An island 500 km from the mainland has fewer species than an island 50 km from the mainland. What is the main reason for this difference?
What happens to immigration rates and species diversity when island size decreases and distance from the mainland increases?
How can the island equilibrium model be applied to mountain peaks in terms of species diversity?
In a real-world ecological scenario, how do latitude, area size, and the island equilibrium model interact to influence species diversity?
Why is historical stability a significant factor in contributing to species diversity near the equator?
Combining the concepts of area and species diversity, which strategy would best preserve biodiversity in a conservation area?
In the context of the island equilibrium model, what strategy could be employed to increase species diversity on an island?
Analyze how increasing distance from the mainland affects species diversity and immigration rates on an island.
What is the likely outcome when island size decreases and distance from the mainland increases?
How might the island equilibrium model be used to predict species diversity in isolated lakes?