Phylogenetics and Genome Evolution: Videos & Practice Problems
Phylogenetics and Genome Evolution Practice Problems
Why are orthologous genes preferred over paralogous genes when constructing phylogenetic trees?
In a phylogenetic study, researchers used a molecular clock to estimate the divergence time between two mammalian species. If the mutation rate is 0.5% per million years and the genetic difference is 5%, estimate the divergence time.
Why might a molecular clock based solely on neutral mutations be more reliable than one incorporating adaptive mutations?
If the fossil record indicates that two species diverged 8 million years ago and they have a genetic difference of 4%, what is the mutation rate per million years?
Which of the following is a limitation of using molecular clocks in phylogenetic studies?
Which factor could explain different mutation rates observed between two related species?
If the beta hemoglobin genes of humans and chimpanzees show a genetic difference of 1.2%, and the mutation rate is estimated at 0.6% per million years, when did these species likely diverge?
What makes orthologous genes particularly useful for inferring evolutionary relationships in phylogenetic trees?
Which of the following scenarios best exemplifies the role of gene duplication in evolutionary innovation?
A study on bird species revealed a genetic difference of 6% and a mutation rate of 1% per million years. How long ago did these species likely diverge?
Why might natural selection complicate the use of molecular clocks in phylogenetic analysis?
Two plant species have a genetic difference of 3%, and the fossil record suggests they diverged 6 million years ago. What is the mutation rate?
Which of the following is a critical factor that can affect the accuracy of a molecular clock?
In what way does selecting a rapidly evolving DNA region affect phylogenetic analysis?
What might cause mutation rates to differ significantly between two related species?