1. Introduction to Biology
Experimental Design
1. Introduction to Biology Experimental Design
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following will be the control group when testing the hypothesis that "rewarding food increases the learning rate in birds"?
Which of the following will be the control group when testing the hypothesis that "rewarding food increases the learning rate in birds"?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Birds that will be rewarded for completing the task.
B
Birds that will not be rewarded for completing the task.
C
Birds that will be rewarded for not completing the task.
D
Both a and b.