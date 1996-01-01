12. Meiosis
Genetic Variation During Meiosis
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assume that we are trying to map four genes in a chromosome. Given the following recombination frequencies, what will be the sequence of the genes in the chromosome?
Recombination frequencies:
A-B = 25%
B-C = 15%
A-D = 15%
B-D = 40%
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B-C-D-A
B
A-C-B-D
C
B-C-A-D
D
D-B-A-C