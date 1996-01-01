14. DNA Synthesis
14. DNA Synthesis The Hershey-Chase Experiment
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hershey and Chase conducted a series of experiments that aims to determine if the materials from a bacteriophage that enters the bacteria during infection are DNA. In their study, they used the radioactive isotope labeling technique. To be able to identify the DNA inside the bacteria, why did they use radioactive isotopes of phosphorus?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because phosphorus cannot be degraded.
B
Because phosphorus is organic.
C
Because DNA contains phosphorus.
D
Because DNA attracts phosphorus.