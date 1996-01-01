18. Biotechnology
Introduction to DNA-Based Technology
18. Biotechnology Introduction to DNA-Based Technology
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A soil-dwelling bacteria called Agrobacterium tumefaciens has the potential to transfer a fragment of its DNA into plant cells. The plant's cellular machinery is effectively taken over by the bacterial DNA when it is integrated into a plant chromosome, where it is then used to promote the bacterial population's growth. This procedure is mostly used to create crops that are resistant to insects or herbicides; such crops are termed:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Genetically modified crops
B
Genetically engineered crops
C
Genetically manipulated crops
D
All of these