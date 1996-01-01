A researcher sets three mating pairs and her observations are as follows.

Experiment 1 : Male mouse having brown fur mated with a female mouse having brown fur. Observation : 10 pups had brown fur and 3 had white fur.

Experiment 2 : Male mouse having white fur mated with a female mouse having white fur. Observation : All the 8 pups had white fur.

Experiment 3 : Male mouse having brown fur mated with a female mouse having white fur. Observation : 5 pups had brown fur and 4 had white fur.

Identify the correct genotype of the parents for each of these experiments