13. Mendelian Genetics
Test Crosses
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A researcher sets three mating pairs and her observations are as follows.
Experiment 1: Male mouse having brown fur mated with a female mouse having brown fur. Observation: 10 pups had brown fur and 3 had white fur.
Experiment 2: Male mouse having white fur mated with a female mouse having white fur. Observation: All the 8 pups had white fur.
Experiment 3: Male mouse having brown fur mated with a female mouse having white fur. Observation: 5 pups had brown fur and 4 had white fur.
Identify the correct genotype of the parents for each of these experiments
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Experiment 1: Bb x Bb, Experiment 2: bb X bb, Experiment 3: BB X bb
B
Experiment 1: BB x BB, Experiment 2: bb X bb, Experiment 3: Bb X bb
C
Experiment 1: Bb x Bb, Experiment 2: bb X bb, Experiment 3: Bb X bb
D
Experiment 1: BB x BB, Experiment 2: bb X bb, Experiment 3: BB X bb