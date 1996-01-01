13. Mendelian Genetics
Test Crosses
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose we have the following genotypes and their corresponding phenotypes: AA: monocolor; Aa: monocolor; aa: Spotted, BB: straight ears; Bb: straight ears; bb: floppy ears.
If we cross a male rabbit with the AaBb genotype with a female rabbit with the AaBb genotype; out of the 16 offspring, how many of them have straight ears?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
two
B
four
C
twelve
D
eight