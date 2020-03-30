53. Conservation Biology
53. Conservation Biology
Which of the following statements about species extinction is correct?
Current rates of species extinction appear to be 100 to 1000 times higher than historical rates of extinction.
The history of life has been punctuated by five mass extinction events, with 75 to more than 90 percent of all species disappearing in a geological blink of an eye in catastrophes.
The major threats to species extinction fall into four broad categories: habitat loss or degradation, the introduction of nonnative species, overexploitation, and pollution effects.
All of the above.