38. Animal Form and Function
Metabolism and Homeostasis
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
During the warm season, the body reacts to the heat by increasing the blood flow to the skin's surface. Which of the following process pairings is correct?
A
Stimulus - high temperature; sensor - skin nerve endings; response - increased blood flow to the skin's surface
B
Stimulus - skin nerve endings; sensor - high temperature; response - increased blood flow to the skin's surface
C
Stimulus - increases blood flow to the skin's surface; sensor - warm temperature; response - skin nerve endings
D
Stimulus - high temperature; sensor - increases blood flow to the skin's surface; response - skin nerve endings