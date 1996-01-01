1. Introduction to Biology
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
The hypothesis that "Studying every day will make a student excel on a comprehensive exam." is based on the observation that:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Students who study every day have better scores than those who do not study every day
B
Students who do not study every day get passing scores
C
Students who study can remember the lessons well
D
Students who study can get a perfect score