36. Plant Reproduction
Seeds
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
During embryogenesis, the zygote divides into two cells. The _____ cell develops into the major part of the embryo proper. The ____ cell, on the other hand, will divide forming the suspensor.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
parenchyma; sclerenchyma
B
apical; basal
C
collenchyma; shoot
D
meristem; root