16. Regulation of Expression
Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
To remove the toxin in the human body caused by drinking alcohol, the liver cells express genes that can produce alcohol dehydrogenase. This enzyme metabolizes the alcohol into non-toxic molecules. This type of control can be classified as:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
post-translational control
B
positive control
C
protein control
D
transcriptional control