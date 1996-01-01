1. Introduction to Biology
Scientific Method
1. Introduction to Biology Scientific Method
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assume that we have a hypothesis that: "All red apples are sweet". Upon testing, we found out that some red apples are sour. In this scenario, we have _____ the hypothesis.
Assume that we have a hypothesis that: "All red apples are sweet". Upon testing, we found out that some red apples are sour. In this scenario, we have _____ the hypothesis.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
proven
B
falsified
C
supported
D
reinforced