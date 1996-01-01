28. Plants
Land Plants
28. Plants Land Plants
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Arrange the following plant groups in chronological order, starting with those that first appeared on the land and progressing toward those that have most recently evolved.
1. Angiosperms
2. Bryophytes
3. Seedless vascular plants
4. Gymnosperms
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2→3→4→1
B
2→3→1→4
C
1→4→3→2
D
1→2→3→4