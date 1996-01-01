9. Photosynthesis
Calvin Cycle
9. Photosynthesis Calvin Cycle
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements best describes why the Calvin cycle is referred to as light-independent reactions?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The Calvin cycle occurs during night time
B
Because the stomata is closed at night
C
The Calvin cycle does not require ATP and NADPH produced from light reaction
D
The Calvin cycle does not depend on light directly to initiate the reaction