37. Plant Sensation and Response
Tropisms and Hormones
37. Plant Sensation and Response Tropisms and Hormones
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does the Abscisic acid (ABA) hormone help the plant during extremely hot seasons?
How does the Abscisic acid (ABA) hormone help the plant during extremely hot seasons?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It closes the stomata to prevent loss of water.
B
It elongates the roots to look for more water sources.
C
It stops cell division to conserve water.
D
It signals the xylem to provide water to the affected parts.