39. Digestive System
Digestion
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A researcher measured the total gut length of two fish species (X and Y) of comparable body sizes found in Panamanian forest streams. What is the most likely observation for the total gut length in species X and Y if they are herbivorous and carnivorous, respectively?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Species X = 110 cm, Species Y = 50 cm
B
Species X = 50 cm, Species Y = 110 cm
C
Species X = 110 cm, Species Y = 110 cm
D
Species X = 50 cm, Species Y = 50 cm