38. Animal Form and Function
Metabolism and Homeostasis
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following orders of animals is correctly sequenced based on their metabolic rates?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Fly - mouse - frog - cheetah - elephant
B
Fly - frog - mouse - cheetah - elephant
C
Frog - fly - mouse - elephant - cheetah
D
Mouse - frog - fly - elephant - cheetah