7. Energy and Metabolism
Enzyme Activation Energy
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Fabry disease is a condition in which the body cannot produce a healthy version of the enzyme alpha-galactosidase. This enzyme is involved in the catabolism of fats and lipids. Identify which of the following statements is true.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
People with Fabry disease have fewer fats than unaffected people.
B
People with Fabry disease burn their fats faster than unaffected people.
C
People with Fabry disease are healthier due to the absence of fat.
D
People with Fabry disease are at high risk of fat-associated diseases such as hypertension and heart attack.