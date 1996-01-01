12. Meiosis
Genetic Variation During Meiosis
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Genes for eye colour and wing size of Drosophila are located on the same chromosome. A wild-type Drosophila heterozygous for both eye colour and wing size is mated with a Drosophila which is homozygyous recessive at both the loci. Which of the following accurately depicts the percentage of offsprings with recombinant phenotypes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
25%
B
50%
C
75%
D
100%