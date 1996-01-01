37. Plant Sensation and Response
Tropisms and Hormones
Tropisms and Hormones
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
How did the geophysicist Jean-Jacques d'Ortous de Mairan learn that the movement of the sensitive plant (Mimosa pudica) during dusk and dawn is not attributed to phototropism?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
By dissecting the plant's leaves.
B
By exposing the plant to light for 24 hours.
C
By keeping the plant in the dark.
D
By consistently stimulating the plant's leaves.