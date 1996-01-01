28. Plants
Nonvascular Plants
28. Plants Nonvascular Plants
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A short non-vascular plant evolved into a tall plant with an efficient water conducting system 420 million years ago. Which of the following statements about the later form of this plant do you believe is correct?
A short non-vascular plant evolved into a tall plant with an efficient water conducting system 420 million years ago. Which of the following statements about the later form of this plant do you believe is correct?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It would show a possible decrease in spore dispersion distances.
B
Number of archegonia will increase.
C
It would not have true roots, stems, or leaves.
D
Tube-like structures for circulating water would have appeared.