13. Mendelian Genetics
Non-Mendelian Genetics
13. Mendelian Genetics Non-Mendelian Genetics
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Many people who are affected by asthma have either inherited genetic mutations or SNPs, enhancing the risk of developing the condition. When certain small substances and particles from the environment are inhaled, they can trigger allergic reactions or irritate the airways, eventually leading to asthma attacks. Hence, asthma is a/an ______ disease.
Many people who are affected by asthma have either inherited genetic mutations or SNPs, enhancing the risk of developing the condition. When certain small substances and particles from the environment are inhaled, they can trigger allergic reactions or irritate the airways, eventually leading to asthma attacks. Hence, asthma is a/an ______ disease.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
multifactorial
B
autosomal
C
Y-linked
D
X-linked