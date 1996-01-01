1. Introduction to Biology
Scientific Method
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
If all green plants require sunlight for photosynthesis, then any green plant placed in the dark would not synthesize glucose, the end product of photosynthesis. This is the best example of:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
deductive reasoning
B
inductive reasoning
C
qualitative observation
D
both a and b