37. Plant Sensation and Response
Tropisms and Hormones
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Roots rely on touch to determine the direction in which they extend. If they feel an object is in their way, they will grow away from that object. This behavior among many plant roots is called:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Negative thigmotropism
B
Positive thigmotropism
C
Negative gravitropism
D
Positive gravitropism