11. Cell Division
Cytokinesis
11. Cell Division Cytokinesis
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Cellular slime molds are single-celled amoebid protists. What unique feature makes it an ideal subject for studying multicellular organism generation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The individual cells can combine together to form one gigantic cell.
B
The individual cells dissipate upon contact with water.
C
The cell can survive extremely low pH.
D
The cell can aggregate into a great swarm when a chemical signal is detected.