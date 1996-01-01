12. Meiosis
Genetic Variation During Meiosis
12. Meiosis Genetic Variation During Meiosis
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about crossing over is incorrect?
A
It is a process in which pairs of homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material.
B
It takes place during prophase I of meiosis.
C
It results in recombination of linked genes.
D
Synapsis is the site of crossing over between homologous chromosomes.