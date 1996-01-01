8. Respiration
Chemiosmosis
8. Respiration Chemiosmosis
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Due to genetic recombinations and mutations, studying genetic evolution can be quite a challenging feat. The mitochondria's inner membrane is loaded with ATP synthase which is essential in ATP production. What makes the ATP synthase contained in mitochondria ideal for studying evolution?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because it can have features of ancient ancestors.
B
Because it is one of the important enzymes in the body.
C
Because it is essential in ATP production.
D
Because it is unique to every individual.