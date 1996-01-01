30. Overview of Animals
Overview of Animals
What significant evolutionary event happened during the Cambrian explosion?
There was an emergence of an incredible diversity of life forms
There was a massive explosion that caused universal species extinction
There was a huge sea level rise causing the habitat shift for many marine species
There was an extreme drought eliminating many sensitive species