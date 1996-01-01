1. Introduction to Biology
Scientific Method
Which of the following accurately defines a scientific inquiry?
A
Diverse ways in which scientists study the world and propose explanations based on evidence
B
Experiments and observations should support a testable hypothesis
C
Hypotheses are derived from past experiments, thus they are always true
D
Correct observations should be in line with the hypothesis