9. Photosynthesis
Calvin Cycle
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Select an option that correctly describes the sequence of all steps of the second stage of photosynthesis
A
Phosphorylation, Carbon fixation, and Regeneration of RuBP
B
Carbon fixation, Reduction of 3-PG, and Regeneration of RuBP
C
Carbon fixation, Phosphorylation, and Regeneration of RuBP
D
Carbon fixation, Reduction, and Hydrogenation