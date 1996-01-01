9. Photosynthesis
Calvin Cycle
9. Photosynthesis Calvin Cycle
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the correct order of the three phases of Calvin cycle.
Identify the correct order of the three phases of Calvin cycle.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Glyceraldehyde-3-Phosphate synthesis → Carbon fixation → Ribulose BisPhosphate regeneration
B
Carbon fixation → Ribulose BisPhosphate regeneration → Glyceraldehyde-3-Phosphate synthesis
C
Carbon fixation → Glyceraldehyde-3-Phosphate synthesis → Ribulose BisPhosphate regeneration
D
Ribulose BisPhosphate regeneration → Glyceraldehyde-3-Phosphate synthesis → Carbon fixation