Hardy-Weinberg Model Practice Problems
Suppose that in a population of rabbits, the color white (A) is dominant over the color brown (a). If 16% of the rabbits are brown, what is the frequency of the heterozygote individuals?
Which of the following types of alleles can be produced by mutation (an evolutionary process)?
If the sampled population has 64% of the homozygous recessive genotype (aa), then the frequency of allele 'a' is:
The flower color in a plant is coded by a single gene, and the alleles (FW and FR) for the same are codominant. White flowers are homozygous for the allele FW, and red flowers are homozygous for the allele FR. If both alleles are present together, the flowers will be pink. The white flowers are present at a frequency of 1 in 100. What is the predicted frequency of pink flowers if genotypes are in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
What is the nucleotide variability in a gene that has 0% gene variability for a certain trait?
A plant has two alleles for height, T (tall) and t (dwarf), with frequencies of 0.8 and 0.2, respectively. What will be the frequencies of the three possible genotypes?
Suppose a plant has two different alleles for flower colour, one red (R) and one white (r). In a population of ten plants, the frequency of R and r is 0.5 each. However, only six of these plants produce viable offspring by chance, resulting in a shift in the frequencies of R (0.8) and r (0.2) in the next generation. Identify the cause of such a shift.