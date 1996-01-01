15. Gene Expression
Central Dogma Practice Problems
Central Dogma Practice Problems
6 problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A gene contains nucleotide sequences called introns and exons. Introns are the ____ part of the gene while exons are the _____ segments.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The process by which an enzyme produces a copy of DNA (cDNA) from an RNA strand is called:
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Transcription is the process of producing ____ using DNA as the template and translation is the process of building _____ using the encoded message from a nucleic acid.