Genomes Practice Problems
A technique that can examine the quantity and sequences of RNA in a sample using next-generation sequencing is called:
The estimated number of genes in the fruit fly is 17,868 and the number of base pairs is 137 million (Mb). Calculate the gene density in the fruit fly.
A group of technologies that give scientists the ability to change an organism's DNA is collectively termed:
The total amount of DNA contained within one copy of a single complete genome is referred to as:
They are the genes that regulate the development of similar morphological phenotypes across diverse species.
A fly can grow a leg on its head, antennae on its mouth, or sports a double set of wings due to:
Based on the three short segments of FOXP2 proteins of four animal species, by how many amino acids does the Z finch sequence differ from the mouse sequence?
Based on the given short amino acid segments of the FOXP2 gene, which of the following statements is true?
Based on the three short segments of FOXP2 proteins of four animal species, which of the following species has the same amino acid sequence as chimpanzees?
Based on the three short segments of FOXP2 proteins of four animal species, how many amino acids in the human sequence are different from those in the Z Finch sequence?
The diagram below shows the amino acid sequences (using the single-letter code) of three short segments of the FOXP2 protein from five animal species. These segments contain all of the amino acid differences between the FOXP2 proteins of these species.
Which option correctly identifies the animal species that have identical amino acid sequences for the FOXP2 protein?
Based on the sequence alignment of the different species, which of the following statements about the human origin is true?
Based on the sequence alignment of the different species, what species is most closely related to humans and chimpanzees?
Based on the sequence alignment of the different species, what amino acid in sequence 14 does the frog have which differs from the rest of the given species?
Based on the sequence alignment of the different species, in how many amino acids from sequences 10 to 15 do frog and fish differ?
Based on the sequence alignment of the different species, on what sequence number do humans and chimpanzees differ?
Genes that control the development of anatomical structures in species ranging from echinoderms to insects, mammals, and plants are known as ___________.
Hox genes, a subset of homeobox genes, are a collection of linked genes that define areas of an embryo's body plan along the head-to-tail axis of animals. Which of the following is the product of Hox genes?