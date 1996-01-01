9. Photosynthesis
Introduction to Photosynthesis Practice Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following similarities between cellular respiration and photosynthesis is false?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following assertions is true concerning the redox reaction of photosynthesis?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which one of the following metabolic reactions are found in both plants and animals?
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Glucose is oxidized to give _________ and H2O along with energy during cellular respiration, in turn, is used to produce ___________ during photosynthesis.