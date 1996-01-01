28. Plants
Land Plants Practice Problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the life cycle of plants, the dominant generation in bryophytes is________while in tracheophytes, _______is the dominant generation.
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the life cycle of angiosperms, which one of the following is a haploid structure?
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Fossils indicate that plants were less severely affected by mass extinction. Which one of the following adaptions has enabled plants to survive mass extinctions?
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The figure below shows a phylogenetic tree that represents our current understanding of evolutionary relationships between a moss, a gymnosperm, a lycophyte, and a fern.
Which one of the following is the correct statement regarding the above evolutionary tree: