10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The figure below shows a phylogenetic tree that represents our current understanding of evolutionary relationships between a moss, a gymnosperm, a lycophyte, and a fern.
Which one of the following is the correct statement regarding the above evolutionary tree:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
All plants and green algae don't have a common origin
B
All plants and green algae share a common ancestor from branch one
C
Ferns and gymnosperms evolve from a common ancestor from branch four
D
Ferns and angiosperms share a common ancestor from branch three