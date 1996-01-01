27. Protists
Protist Lineages
27. Protists Protist Lineages
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
As the slime creeps along the food, it leaves behind a slimy material which is referred to as a "slime map". What will be the possible benefit of having this slime map to the slime mold?
As the slime creeps along the food, it leaves behind a slimy material which is referred to as a "slime map". What will be the possible benefit of having this slime map to the slime mold?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It may act as an external memory for a slime mold to trace the path
B
It may help the slime mold to locomote faster
C
It may help the slime mold to reproduce sexually
D
It may help the slime mold to paralyze its prey