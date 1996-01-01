Soil and Nutrients Practice Problems
Assume you fill a pot with 45 kg of soil, plant a 1 kg sapling in it, and simply water it on a regular basis. After five years, the soil and plant weights were 44.97 kg and 37 kg, respectively, as determined by you. Based on this observation, which of the following do you believe is responsible for most of the additional 36 kg in the plant?
Monotropa (ghost plant) is a parasitic plant that lacks _________ and obtains its nutrition from fungi that are closely associated with its roots.
Which of the following ions bind to clay particles, thereby preventing them from being leached out of the soil?
Which of the following is responsible for generating an electrochemical gradient that aids in nutrient acquisition in plants?
The maximum surface area for the absorption of materials in the root is provided by:
How are anions like NO3- able to enter root hairs despite their electrochemical gradient?
Which one of the below options is not a known issue that occurs as a result of intensive irrigation?
The plants grown in soil rich with humus show dark green leaves while plants grown in soil without humus have yellow toned leaves. All of the following statements regarding these two groups of plants are true except
A person went to visit an apple farm. He could see lavishly grown apple trees, full of fresh, juicy apples. He thought that the farmer must have used expensive chemical fertilizers. But the farmer said he does not buy synthetic fertilizers. His soil is fertile because of all the dried leaves, which decompose naturally. This kind of farming is called _______________.