Viruses Practice Problems
Which of the following best describes why a vaccine against HIV has not been developed?
Which of the following is not capable of producing viral proteins when injected alone into a suitable host cell?
A virus only infects a specific host species and only specific cells within that host. The explanation for this specificity is the
_________ refers to the dormant state in which viruses stop replicating and thus avoid a strong and effective immune response in the host.
Provided the following features, identify the correct option which includes all features associated with the Zika virus.
M. Zika virus gets its name from the Zika forest in Uganda
N. Zika is primarily spread by Mosquito
O. One of the effects of the Zika virus is Microcephalic children
P. Zika virus is a DNA virus
Q. Zika fever is caused by the zika virus
______cleaves the polyprotein at several specific sites to generate mature viral proteins.
Which of the following correctly explains why antibiotics are ineffective against viral infections?
The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) belongs to which of the following categories?
Which of the following enzymes catalyse the conversion of RNA sequences into complementary DNA sequences?
Identify the true statment/s regarding class-IV viruses and their replicative cycle:
Given that the H5N1 avian flu virus may spread internationally from person to person, it is viewed as a
If host cells lack enzymes that can replicate the viral genome, RNA viruses therefore:
A bacterium E.coli is infected with an experimentally constructed T4 bacteriophage. The new phages produced would have: