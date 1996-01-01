3. Water
Properties of Water- Thermal
3. Water Properties of Water- Thermal
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A piece of coal when completely burnt produces 400 kcal of energy which is used to change the temperature of 40-L water by 10°C. How much energy is required to increase the temperature of 6 L of water by 5°C ?"(Note: 1kg water=IL)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
10kcal
B
20kcal
C
30kcal
D
60kcal