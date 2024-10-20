Multiple Choice
Write a halogenation reaction of the following alkyne with Br2 and name the product formed.
If bromocyclohexane were converted into cyclohexene, what kind of reaction would that be?
2,2,3,3-Tetrabromopentane can be prepared by an addition reaction of excess Br2 with an alkyne. Draw the structure of the alkyne and name it.
Identify the type of reaction for the following:
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
What alkene could you use to make the following products? Draw the structure of the alkene, and tell what other reagent is also required for the reaction to occur.
a. <IMAGE>