13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Halogenation Reaction
Problem 13.60
What alkene could you use to make the following products? Draw the structure of the alkene, and tell what other reagent is also required for the reaction to occur.
a. <IMAGE>
